DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 89501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

