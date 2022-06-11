Digitalcoin (DGC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $110,799.65 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,397.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.03 or 0.05398423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00186769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00560852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00574615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00064387 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003779 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,017,043 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.