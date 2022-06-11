DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

