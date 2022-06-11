Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $10.68 on Friday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $320.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duluth will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.