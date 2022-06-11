Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $10.00 on Friday. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

