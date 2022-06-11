Dynamic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $556,620.76 and $23.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,633.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.46 or 0.05314160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00180597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.73 or 0.00549081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00561221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00062738 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.