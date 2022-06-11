Dynamic Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $582,515.95 and approximately $24.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,676.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.73 or 0.05456530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00190153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00592665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00560422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00065462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003890 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

