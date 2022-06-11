e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 572,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,730.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,453.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.