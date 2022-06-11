EasyFi (EZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

EasyFi (EZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $81,928.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EasyFi Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

