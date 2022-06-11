Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.74 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.31 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

