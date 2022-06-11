Eden Market Capitalization Tops $589,811.49 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $589,811.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

