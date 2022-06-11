Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

ESTC traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,051. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

