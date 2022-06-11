Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.81. 8,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 781,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.