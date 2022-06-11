Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $37.24 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Energi has a total market cap of $37.24 million and $282,022.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00186953 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,241,123 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

