Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 12,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 670,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $21,416,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

