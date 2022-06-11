Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $115.93 on Friday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.