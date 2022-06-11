Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.36.

ETR stock opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after buying an additional 711,770 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

