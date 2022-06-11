Eric A. Koch Purchases 875 Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Koch purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,943.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,731.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MSVB opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSVB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

