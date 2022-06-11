Everex Hits Market Cap of $282,241.83 (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $282,241.83 and $5,075.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.