Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.