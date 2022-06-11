FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after purchasing an additional 113,346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 5,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $53,226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

