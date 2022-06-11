Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

