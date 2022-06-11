FIO Protocol Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 795,416,060 coins and its circulating supply is 501,867,786 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.