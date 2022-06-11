First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.85 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

