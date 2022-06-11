First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 66 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 264.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.73.

NYSE EXR opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.46 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $198.41. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.