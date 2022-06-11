First Affirmative Financial Network Has $319,000 Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

