First Affirmative Financial Network Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Target were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $149.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.84. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.