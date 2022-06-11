First Affirmative Financial Network Has $524,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

