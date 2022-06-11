First Affirmative Financial Network Has $840,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SAP were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SAP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

