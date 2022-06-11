First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 575 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,207,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

