First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 95 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Danaher were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 196,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $251.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.65 and a 200-day moving average of $282.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

