First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 120 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

