First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 371.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHS opened at $1.09 on Friday. First High-School Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

