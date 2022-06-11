FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

