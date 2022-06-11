Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.58 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

FIVE traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. 1,676,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

