Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $304.10 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

