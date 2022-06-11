Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,077 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $263.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.85.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.