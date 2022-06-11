Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,958 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $333.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.65 and its 200 day moving average is $369.69. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

