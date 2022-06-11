Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $4.15 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $34.89 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

