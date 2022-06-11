Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $65.19 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

