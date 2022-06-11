Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 426.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

