Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

