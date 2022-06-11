Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 115 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $345.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.