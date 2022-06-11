Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £149 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.72) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a £150 ($187.97) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($194.24) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £134.50 ($168.55) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £138 ($172.93) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £145 ($181.70).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,568 ($107.37) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($95.24) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($203.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,723.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,838.38. The company has a market cap of £15.06 billion and a PE ratio of -36.23.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

