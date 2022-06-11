Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FELE. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In related news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.