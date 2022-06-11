Frax One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.26 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $18.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00347873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00421874 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,512,056,122 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.