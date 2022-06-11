Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Up 4.2%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.48. 125,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,393,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.