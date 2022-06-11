FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Sells $54,162.21 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $54,162.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 389,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 684.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $178,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.