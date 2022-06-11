FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
FCEL opened at $3.76 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
