FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

FCEL opened at $3.76 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 94,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

