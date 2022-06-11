Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $577.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $62,005.34 and approximately $577.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00355369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00452681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,638,546 coins and its circulating supply is 1,368,429 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

